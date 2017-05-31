Registria and GWSCA to Unveil Trends in Product Registration that Help Brands Drive Loyalty and Post-Purchase Revenue

DENVER, CO–(Marketwired – May 31, 2017) – Registria and the Global Warranty and Service Contract Association (GWSCA) will unveil the results of Registria’s 2017 Consumer Trends in Product Registration report during a webinar on Thursday, June 8, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

The webinar, hosted by Patrick Scheen, CEO of Accentf(x) and GWSCA board member, will showcase the insights uncovered from Registria’s analysis of five years worth of product registration data from more than 100 of the top consumer brands.

The consumer shift to mobile has had a significant impact on activity and preference when it comes to product registration. Highlights from the report include:

The top reasons people register their products

Which demographics are most likely to register their products and how

The methods consumers prefer (chat, email, SMS, etc.) for post-purchase communication with brands

“There is a new generation of consumers who are influential shoppers, and their expectations on how and when to interact with brands is different from the generations before,” said Matt Parsons, EVP of Registria. “By understanding the changing habits and preferences of today’s mobile consumer, brands have a significant opportunity to engage their customers immediately post-purchase, building loyalty and driving added revenue.”

In addition to the findings from the registration study, the webinar will provide insights into how companies can increase warranty sales through mobile product registration.

“For many Brands, product registration is an essential first step in identifying and connecting with their customers,” said Scheen. “The GWSCA encourages its members to attend this informative session to learn more about the impact of digital, social and mobile technology on the future growth of product registration.”

To register for the webinar, please visit: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7971055063935675139

About Registria

Registria is an award-winning software-as-a-service company that enables the world’s leading product brands to deliver a powerful post-purchase customer journey for their buyers. Purpose built for manufacturers, Registria integrates technology with digital marketing to connect a brand’s sales, marketing and service capabilities to successfully onboard new buyers and guide them throughout their ownership experience.

Photoregister(SM), Registria’s mobile registration solution, provides the fastest way for consumers to register new product purchases via text, email, web, or social messaging. Photoregister is offered on more than 70 percent of all major appliances in the U.S., becoming the standard for that industry. Over 30 million U.S. households have registered products using Registria solutions.

About GWSCA

The Global Warranty and Contract Association is an independent, non-profit organization dedicated to leading innovation, education and advancement in the fields of warranty and service contract management and administration worldwide.