Relay Ventures Fund L.P.; Relay Ventures Parallel Fund L.P. and Relay Ventures Parallel US Fund L.P. Disposition of Common Shares of Espial Group Inc.

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Jan. 20, 2017) -

Relay Ventures Fund L.P.; Relay Ventures Parallel Fund L.P. and Relay Ventures Parallel US Fund L.P. (collectively, the “Funds”) announced that the Funds sold an aggregate of 1,266,385 common shares (the “Common Shares“) in the capital of Espial Group Inc. (“Espial“) for aggregate proceeds of CAD$2,501,950.75. The Common Shares were sold through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

As a result of the disposition, the Funds collectively control approximately 3,000,000 Common Shares or approximately 8.1% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of Espial.

The Funds sold the Common Shares in the ordinary course of business. The Funds continue to hold its remaining Common Shares for investment purposes and may, depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, trading prices of Espial’s securities, Espial’s business, financial condition and prospects and/or other relevant factors, the Funds may develop such plans or intentions in the future.

Relay Ventures
Attention: John Albright
Title: Managing Partner, JLA Ultimate IV Inc.
(416) 367-2440
john@relayventures.com
