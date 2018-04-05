Relevium Targets 83 Million Unique Monthly Visitors and 26 Countries Through European Expansion of Bioganix(R)

MONTREAL, QUEBEC–(Marketwired – April 5, 2018) - Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE:RLV)(OTCQB:RLLVF)(FRANKFURT:6BX) (the “Company” or “Relevium”), is pleased to announce that it has started the process of establishing European presence for the new Bioganix® brand in partnership with several online partners, including Amazon. Management will be doing an initial launch of eight best selling products, which will be live online on the week of the May 21, 2018 with full marketing launch by mid summer.

Highlights

Bioganix® has started European expansion with online partners, including Amazon

Initial launch of eight best selling products the week of May 21, 2018

Impact on the Business

Presence in Europe adds 83M monthly unique visitors, over 200M new customers and access to 26 European Countries

Increased competitive advantage and insulation from seasonality in sales

Building the “trusted” Bioganix® brand equity internationally to a loyal consumer base

Impact on Shareholders

Management is investing in growing its main retail asset internationally to deliver sustainable value to customers and shareholders alike

Exposure of RLV to potential European equity investors through its Frankfurt listing

Aurelio Useche, CEO of Relevium, stated: “The decision to expand to Europe was driven by several key indicators including Amazon’s current investment in the region, access to 230M new customers buying online, higher basket sizes and lower competition. We believe the new Bioganix® brand is poised to gain customer acceptance as a “trusted” brand and successful consumer engagement in the European market”

About Relevium Technologies

Relevium is a TSXV-listed company focused on growth through the acquisition of businesses, products and/or technologies with a focus on e-commerce in the growing health and wellness sector. Relevium Technologies Inc. also holds patented intellectual property for the use of static magnetic fields for application on wearable devices.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including the timing and completion of the proposed acquisitions, are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward- looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “intends” or “anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would” or “occur”. Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including the assumptions that the Company will obtain stock exchange approval of the Offering, the proposed acquisition will occur as anticipated, that the Company will raise sufficient funds, and that the Company will obtain all requisite approvals of the acquisition. These forward- looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, the risk that the proposed acquisitions may not occur as planned; the timing and receipt of requisite approvals and failure to raise sufficient funds under the Offering. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

RELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aurelio Useche

President and CEO

