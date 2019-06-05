Wednesday, June 5, 2019Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Relevium’s Biocannabix Executes LOI to Acquire 30% Interest in Weedsense, a Late Stage Applicant for Standard Processing and Medical Sales License

Relevium’s Biocannabix Executes LOI to Acquire 30% Interest in Weedsense, a Late Stage Applicant for Standard Processing and Medical Sales License

CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended
Canadian General Investments: Investment Update – Unaudited
Canadian General Investments: Investment Update – Unaudited