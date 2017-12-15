Reliq Health Announces Lead Subscriber Has Voluntarily Extended the Hold Period of June 2017 Private Placement to Eight Months

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSX-V:RHT) (OTCQB:RQHTF) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a technology company focused on developing innovative mobile health (mHealth) solutions for Community-Based Healthcare, is pleased to announce that the lead subscriber from the June 2017 private placement has agreed to a voluntary extended hold period of eight months. This extends the hold period to February 22, 2018, from the previous voluntary extended hold period of six months, which would have had a free trading date of December 22, 2017. In the June 2017 private placement, 6,937,200 Units (the “Units”) of the Company were issued at a price of $0.11 per Unit for gross proceeds of $763,092.00. The lead subscriber purchased 4,545,454 of these Units, which will now not be free trading until February 22, 2018.

