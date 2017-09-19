Reliq Health Announces Receipt of $200,000 USD Payment from NextGen Applications LLC, San Antonio, TX

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT) (OTCQB:RQHTF) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a technology company focused on developing innovative mobile health (mHealth) and telemedicine solutions for Community-Based Healthcare, is pleased to announce that it has received the first payment of US$200,000 from NextGen Applications LLC of San Antonio, TX (the “NextGen” – NextGenApplicationsLLC.com, info@nextgenapplicationsllc.com) per the contract between Reliq and NextGen. The contract, whose total value is $1.22 Million USD, provides NextGen with professional services and a limited license to Reliq’s proprietary iUGO Health platform, specifically for the development of a consumer focused mobile health app (the “mTelecare App”), providing service to the greater San Antonio area before expanding elsewhere throughout the U.S.

“We are excited to be part of NextGen’s initiative to improve health outcomes and enhance access to care,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health. “Our virtual care platform uses a high tech, low touch approach to provide high quality healthcare in the home while reducing the cost of care delivery. Working in conjunction with NextGen Applications, we will be able to leverage our existing platform to create a customized mobile health app that will allow the residents of San Antonio and elsewhere to proactively manage their own health.”

“NextGen’s partnership with Reliq Health will allow us to utilize their existing mHealth platform to provide a novel, innovative mobile healthcare solution to the citizens of San Antonio and surrounding area,” said a spokesperson of NextGen Applications. “The resulting mTelecare mobile app will provide a telemedicine platform that connects patients to doctors and nurses anywhere where there is internet access. mTelecare will support secure video consults for patients with doctors and nurses, providing patients with professional care from the comfort of their own home. The mTelecare app will also provide automated prescription refills, search tools for healthcare services, a personalized health calendar with push notifications, reminders and a suite of billing and payment tools. mTelecare will provide greater access to healthcare, while at the same time reducing healthcare costs.”

The City of San Antonio, Texas is the seventh most populated city in the United States and the second most populated city in Texas, with a population of over 1.4 Million residents.

