Reliq Health Technologies Announces $4,000,000 Brokered Private Placement Co-led by Canaccord Genuity and Gravitas Securities

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT) (OTCQB:RQHTF) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a technology company focused on developing innovative mobile health (mHealth) and telemedicine solutions for Community-Based Healthcare, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an engagement agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Gravitas Securities Inc. to act as co-lead agents on a commercially reasonable efforts basis in respect to a brokered private placement offering of up to 10,000,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of $0.40 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $4,000,000 (the “Offering”) subject to completion of satisfactory due diligence. Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (a “Share”) and one-half (1/2) transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”), with each Warrant exercisable into one additional Share at a price of $0.60 for a period of two years from the date of closing. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general working capital, product development and customer acquisition.

“We are delighted to have two of Canada’s leading independent brokerage firms support the Company,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq.

The Company may pay fees and commissions on the Offering within the amount permitted by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”). Closing of the Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Dr. Lisa Crossley”

CEO and Director

For further information contact:

CORE Capital Partners at 604-566-9233 or investors@ccpartnersinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.:

Through its principal subsidiaries, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (“Canaccord”) is a leading independent, full-service financial services firm, with operations in two principal segments of the securities industry: wealth management and capital markets. Since its establishment in 1950, Canaccord has been driven by an unwavering commitment to building lasting client relationships. We achieve this by generating value for our individual, institutional and corporate clients through comprehensive investment solutions, brokerage services and investment banking services. Canaccord has offices in 10 countries worldwide, including Wealth Management offices located in Canada, the UK, Guernsey, Jersey, the Isle of Man and Australia. Canaccord Genuity, the international capital markets division, operates in Canada, the US, the UK, France, Ireland, Hong Kong, China, Australia and Dubai. To us there are no foreign markets.™

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol CF on the TSX.

About Gravitas Securities Inc.:

Gravitas is known for sophisticated sector expertise, tactical individuals with a commitment to excellence, global integration and innovation, and as a leading independent wealth management and capital markets firm. Gravitas provides a wide range of investment mandates and services for retail and corporate clients globally from offices in Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary, and is represented in the United States through its FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority) representative, Gravitas Capital International, in New York and San Francisco.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are “forward-looking statements”.

We caution you that such “forward-looking statements” involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to commercial operations, including technology development, anticipated revenues, projected size of market, and other information that is based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, technology development and marketing activities, the Company’s historical experience with technology development, uninsured risks. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.