RE/MAX Makes a House Call

Toronto, Oct. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Have a question? RE/MAX can answer it!

To complement a recent brand refresh to a modern and digital look, RE/MAX has announced that they will be telling and showing why the brand has been Canada’s number-one real estate company for over 40 years. Launching “The RE/MAX House Call,” they are openly inviting new and first-time homebuyers to a virtual Q&A, where consumers are able to post their real estate questions and get advice and feedback to help guide them through the home buying and selling process

The social media campaign, connecting millennials with real estate insights from across the nation, aims to showcase the brand’s vast experience in the real estate industry. It will run from October 18 to November 21, 2017.

Consumers are invited to submit their questions via Facebook and Twitter using the hashtag #AskREMAX, for the chance to win a weekly $200 Visa gift card. All entries will be reviewed and select questions will receive a video answer each week from one of RE/MAX’s reputable agents anywhere in Canada. Full information and contest rules and regulations can be found at online at #AskREMAX contest.

“We are excited to connect our real estate expertise with homeowners—and the next generation of young, first-time homebuyers—in a way they can relate to and trust,” said Christopher Alexander, Regional Director, RE/MAX INTEGRA Ontario-Atlantic Canada. “Recognizing that buying or selling a home is a significant emotional decision, we wanted to put a more personal touch into how we connect with consumers about their questions. Video answers are the perfect way to add a face to the information received, and reaffirms both the brand’s commitment to our customers as well as the value a qualified realtor brings to the table.”

After November 21, homebuyers will still be able to communicate on their own terms via the new Ask RE/MAX online chat tool, which was launched to the public on October 12.

“In an era where millennial homebuyers prefer text to talk, videos have taken over news feeds and marketing to a moving target is the challenge, The RE/MAX House Call reiterates the need for face-to-face connections, but with a digital twist,” adds Alexander.

The RE/MAX House Call was created as part of the recent refresh to stay in line with customer needs. The updated logo balloon and typeface (announced on August 21) was designed specifically for digital and mobile use, aligning the company with the modern tastes of next-generation buyers.

For more information, visit www.remax.ca.

About the RE/MAX Network

RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. Over 115,000 agents provide RE/MAX a global reach of more than 100 countries and territories. Nobody sells more real estate than RE/MAX when measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX, LLC, one of the world’s leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RMCO, LLC, which is controlled and managed by RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RMAX). With a passion for the communities in which its agents live and work, RE/MAX is proud to have raised more than $157 million for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. For more information about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit www.remax.com/newsroom.

About RE/MAX INTEGRA and RE/MAX INTEGRA, Ontario-Atlantic Canada

RE/MAX INTEGRA, founded in 1980, is a privately held company by Canadian entrepreneurs. With regional headquarters in Toronto, Boston, Minneapolis, Indianapolis, Zug, and Vienna, RE/MAX INTEGRA represents nearly a third of all RE/MAX Sales Associates worldwide. The company was founded on the premise of providing outstanding service and support both at the regional level and to the end consumer. 6 The Ontario-Atlantic Canada region has surpassed 10,000 quality Associates; The US regions — New England and the Midwest (including the following states: Minnesota, Wisconsin and Indiana) – account for more than 6,400 Associates with over 2,600 and 3,800 Associates respectively; and the European region leads with more than 16,000 Associates. For more information about RE/MAX INTEGRA, visit www.remaxintegra.com

