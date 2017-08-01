REMINDER/Saputo Inc.: 2017 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Results – Conference call for analysts and institutional investors

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC–(Marketwired – Aug. 1, 2017) - (TSX:SAP) – Saputo Inc.’s Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Tuesday, August 1st, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. (Eastern Time), at the Sheraton Laval (2440, Autoroute des Laurentides, Laval, Québec).

The speakers will be:

Mr. Lino Saputo, Chairman of the Board;

Mr. Lino A. Saputo, Jr., Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of the Board;

Mr. Louis-Philippe Carrière, outgoing Chief Financial Officer;

Mr. Maxime Therrien, incoming Chief Financial Officer.

Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Results

A conference call for analysts and institutional investors will be held on Tuesday, August 1st, 2017, at 2:30 p.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the fiscal 2018 first quarter results.

The conference call will begin with a short presentation followed by a question and answer period. The speakers will be Mr. Lino A. Saputo, Jr., Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of the Board, and Mr. Maxime Therrien, incoming Chief Financial Officer.

To participate in the conference: 1-800-272-6255

Please dial-in approximately five minutes before the call.

To listen to the call on the Web: http://www.gowebcasting.com/8552

A replay of the conference call will be available until Tuesday, August 8, 2017, 11:59 p.m. The webcast of the call will also be archived on the Company’s website.