REMINDER/Saputo Inc.: Fiscal 2017 Results

MONTREAL, QUEBEC–(Marketwired – June 1, 2017) - Saputo Inc. (TSX:SAP) – A conference call for analysts and institutional investors will be held on Thursday, June 1, 2017, at 2:30 PM (Eastern Daylight Time), to discuss the fiscal 2017 results.

The conference call will begin with a short presentation followed by a question and answer period. The speakers will be Mr. Lino A. Saputo, Jr., Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of the Board, and Mr. Louis-Philippe Carrière, Chief Financial Officer.

To participate in the conference: 1-800-704-0878

Please dial-in approximately five minutes before the call

To listen to the call on the Web: http://www.gowebcasting.com/8505

Replay of the conference

A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 PM on June 8, 2017. The webcast of the call will also be archived on the Company’s website.