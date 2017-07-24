REMSleep Holdings Inc. Announces the DeltaWave and its Patent Application — A New Revolutionary CPAP Nasal Interface Device Designed to Improve Treatment for Sleep Apnea Patients

DES MOINES, IA–(Marketwired – Jul 24, 2017) – REMSleep Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: RMSL) (OTC PINK: RMSLD) www.remsleeptech.com is pleased to announce that it has filed a non-provisional patent with the US Patent and Trademark Office (Patent number 15/595,990 filed on March 16, 2017). The patent is titled “New Generation Sleep Apnea Device” and will ultimately be marketed under the product name “DeltaWave.”

The patent pending DeltaWave is designed to allow patients to breathe normally while on CPAP Therapy, a breakthrough that should increase patient compliance dramatically. The DeltaWave is less claustrophobic than traditionally used products, very lightweight, minimizes or eliminates drying of the sinuses and requires less driving pressure due to its unique generous airflow dynamics. REMSleep Holdings is confident that DeltaWave’s unique design will benefit a wide range of patients offering a more compliant interface by providing improved air flow dynamics and more ease of breathing, resulting in deep restful sleep.

Sleep Apnea is a condition that causes a person to have periodic episodes of interrupted breathing during sleep. Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) inhibits restorative sleep, carrying significant implications such as cognitive impairment and even sudden cardiac death. Treatment of this affliction to date has created a $4.9 Billion market with industry estimates anticipating a $6.7 Billion market by year 2021. Treating this Global Epidemic is currently addressed by patients using Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machines and Interfaces (masks). Unfortunately, current models continue to have issues that cause patients to give up on treatment. Patient non-compliance is becoming a mounting concern for the medical community.

It is estimated that approximately 50% of Sleep Apnea sufferers who own a CPAP system are unable to continue treatment because of non-compliance. Tom Wood, CEO, comments, “Our goal is to reach a significant number of these patients with our new DeltaWave Interface and provide a more compliant and comfortable treatment for these, and new patients diagnosed with Sleep Apnea. Years of research and development have led us to the DeltaWave, a design that addresses the stubborn issues that continue to affect a patient’s ability to comply with treatment. The new DeltaWave is truly different and unique because it addresses patient air intake deprivation and does not interrupt a patient’s normal respiratory rate.”

About REMSleep Holdings, Inc.

REMSleep Holdings, Inc. was founded to design and manufacture devices and products for the treatment of sleep apnea and other respiratory conditions. With over 50 years of collective experience in CPAP therapy, the REMSleep team has extensive knowledge and understanding of CPAP and the challenges of patient compliance. REMSleep Holdings, Inc. has a new patent pending, innovative sleep apnea product that will meet multiple market needs and be able to reach and address a large percentage of the patient population who continue to struggle with CPAP compliance.

Forward-looking statements

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information. All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words “may”, “will”, “should”, “continue”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan” or “project” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the inability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to execute the Company’s business plan; competition; regulation and anticipated and unanticipated costs and delays, and other risks disclosed in the Company’s public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. No information in this news release should be construed to be an indication of the Company’s future revenues, results of operations or its stock price. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.