Renewable Energy and Power, Inc.’s LED Lighting Retrofit of Condominium Complex Results in 80% Saving on First Month’s Power Bill

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV–(Marketwired – May 31, 2017) – Renewable Energy and Power, Inc. (OTC PINK: RBNW), a diversified corporation with markets in energy-saving technologies of LED lighting, solar and wind energy, is pleased to announce that its retrofit with new LED lighting replacing old Hign Intensity Discharge (HID) lighting for the exterior areas of a California condominium association resulted, according to the association’s director, in an 80% lower power bill in the first month’s use. The switch to LED lighting also increased the brilliance of the lighting and extended the illumination to previously darkened areas as well.

Renewable Energy and Power, Inc. is ideally suited to handle retrofits without needing to change the entire preexisting lighting as the company almost uniquely enters the LED lighting market with a background in both the design and manufacture of power supplies (fixtures), and associated thermal management (bulbs).

“Switching to LED lighting over the old, outmoded models, produces remarkable savings in power costs right from the start and continuing year-after-year, paying for the retrofit in a relatively short period,” said CEO Donald MacIntyre. “The reduced power requirements of LED lighting benefit not just the user but our entire world as it lowers the need for energy production and consumption. Retrofitting for LED lighting is a classic win-win, for the user and all of us.”

The Company website, www.reappower.com, illustrates the important services and products Renewable Energy and Power, Inc. (REAP) provides to the Green Energy market to make it competitive with fossil fuels by employing proprietary new technologies in combination with existing solar and wind-power electric generation and LED lighting. REAP functions in both domestic and international markets that are in vigorous growth stages with long-term prospects. Federal and state legislation in the United States, including many tax incentives, are driving businesses and consumers to replace older technologies with the new solar and LED alternatives offered by REAP.

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as “anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.