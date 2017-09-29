Rennova Health Announces Successful Completion of Required CMS Accreditation Survey for Big South Fork Medical Center

WEST PALM BEACH, FL–(Marketwired – September 29, 2017) – Rennova Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNVA) (NASDAQ: RNVAZ) (“Rennova” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated provider of industry-leading diagnostics and supportive software solutions to healthcare providers, announces that Big South Fork Medical Center had their 2-day accreditation survey conducted by DNV as required by CMS. After receiving the final report from DNV CMS will issue a Medicare number that is needed to secure payment from Medicare and Medicaid. Approximately 60% of the services provided in the hospital are payable by federal payers and this number is required to receive payments and get credentialed with other insurers.

Big South Fork Medical Center (BSFMC) opened on August 8th 2017, with services that include a 24/7 emergency department along with radiology services that include X-ray, CT scan, ultrasound. Other available services include a laboratory, respiratory therapy, physical therapy, a medical/surgical unit and swing beds. The first month of operations has exceeded Rennova’s expectations and is indicative of the need for this service in the local community.

“This is the final hurdle to reopening this hospital and it will enable us to collect payment for services provided,” said Seamus Lagan, CEO of Rennova. “We look forward to the continued success and growth of this hospital and remain confident that this is an excellent business model to create value for our shareholders.”

As previously announced, the opening of this hospital signifies a new direction, which the Company believes will ensure predictable and reliable payment for needed services in the healthcare sector. The hospital had unaudited annual revenues of approximately $12 million, and a normalized EBITDA of approximately $1.3 million for fiscal 2015, the last full year of the hospital’s operation. Rennova believes that operations during the hospital’s first month of business provide a strong indication that it can rebuild these revenues back to, and exceed, the levels achieved by the hospital in 2015 of approximately $1 million per month.

“We are delighted that our efforts to date have been ratified by this outcome and we look forward to the provision of additional services in the near future now that we know we can get paid,” said Tony Taylor, CEO of Scott Community Hospital, Inc.

Rennova provides industry-leading diagnostics and supportive software solutions to healthcare providers, delivering an efficient, effective patient experience and superior clinical outcomes. Through an ever-expanding group of strategic brands that work in unison to empower customers, we are creating the next generation of healthcare.

