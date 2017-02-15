Renowned Homeland Security Experts Take The Stage At Milipol Asia-Pacific 2017 Conference

SINGAPORE–(Marketwired – Feb 14, 2017) – The highly acclaimed Milipol Asia-Pacific Conference, returns this year from 4 to 6 April 2017 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, with a world class line-up of international speakers who will be sharing their latest insights on the homeland security environment. Themed “Emerging Threats — The Case for Collaborative Public Safety“, the three-day conference will expound on how governments and private organisations can build an effective internal and cross-border collaborative approach in tackling emerging threats to homeland security.

“In current times where the threats are ever present, solutions to national security have been evolving and developing in new ways. Public and private collaborations are no longer an option but a necessity,” commented Mr. Andrew Marriott, Managing Director of Comexposium Singapore. “Through Milipol Asia-Pacific 2017, we hope that attendees will not only have a better understanding of current key challenges, but also familiarise themselves with the roles that individuals can play in the areas of emergency preparedness, prevention, and recovery.”

Through keynotes and interactive panels, the insightful three-day conference programme will include presentations on three important areas of ensuring national security, specifically, “Threats and Responses”, “Protection and Emergency Management”, and “Innovation in Tactics and Equipment”.

Speaker Highlights

Leading International industry experts from Southeast Asia, Europe, Middle East, and the US form the line-up of conference speakers for the upcoming Milipol Asia-Pacific 2017. Together, they will be discussing on emerging regional threats, as well as the ways to mitigate, prevent and react to them.

Notable speakers who were directly involved with the critical response to recent emergencies caused by acts of terrorism and conflict in countries like France, Libya, Syria, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Myanmar, Pakistan, India and Bangladesh will share their first-hand experiences, and how in the face of emerging and fast evolving threats, a complex landscape makes it necessary for the community to remain vigilant.

Day-1 Threats and Responses

Back at this year’s Milipol Asia-Pacific 2017, International Terrorism Expert, Dr Rohan GUNARATNA, Head of International Centre for Political Violence and Terrorism Research (ICPVTR), and Professor of Security Studies at S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS), and Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, will update delegates on the current and emerging threats in the Asia-Pacific region.

For the first time in Asia, hear from the words of key people involved in the Paris attacks as well as lessons learnt, from speakers such as Chief Superintendent Eric GIGOU, Deputy Head of the French Police Special Forces anti-terrorism unit, and Chief Superintendent Dimitri KALININE, Central Commissioner of the 3rd Arrondissement and head of the Night Service Anti-Criminality Brigade, Paris Prefecture of Police, France.

Day-2 Protection and Emergency Management

Learn the evolving roles and workings of Counter-Terrorism Intelligence in regional security from Datuk Ayob KHAN Bin Mydin Pitchay, head of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) counter-terrorism division.

Further anticipated highlights not to be missed is the exclusive session by James LE MESURIER, director of the Syria Civil Defence support programme. The White Helmets as they are known as credited with saving more than 80,000 lives amidst the ongoing crisis in Syria. In addition to introducing the Developments in Civil Protection in Syria, he will also be sharing some of his extraordinary experiences on the ground since 2012.

Day-3 Innovation in Tactics and Equipment

Other panellists include, Director-General Dr Rakesh MARIA, who will discuss the latest intelligence and analytics involved in counter-terrorism intelligence, and Deputy Inspector General (Chief) Monirul ISLAM from Bangladesh. In his first conference stage appearance in Southeast Asia, the man behind the creation of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s special CounterTerrorism Unit will lead us through the dark but real issue of The Evolving Terrorist Mind set.

With over 400 attendees from more than 30 countries expected, the region’s flagship homeland security conference supported by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Singapore and the Ministry of the Interior of France is the premier event for all Trade and Professional Security Practitioners to attend.

Workshops

In addition to the highlights of the main conference programme, there will also be a series of events taking place concurrently on site, as part of the Milipol Asia-Pacific exhibition. This includes the Drone Asia 2017 conference (5 April), Securex-Asia 2017 (5 & 6 April), and the IED Workshop 2017 (6 April).

For more information and to register for the conference, please visit http://www.milipolasiapacific.com/conference/overview/speakers

Note to Editors

What: Milipol Asia-Pacific 2017 When: 4 – 6 April 2017 Where: Sands Expo and Convention Centre,

10 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018956, Level 1 Tickets: Free admission to public for the Exhibition.

Conference Passes automatically gives free access to the Exhibition.

Conference Passes Non-Government/

Commercial

Organisation Public / Government &

Military FULL 3-DAY Conference pass SGD 1,275 SGD 950 SINGLE DAY Conference Pass Option to choose 1 or 2 days only.

Rate is on Per Day basis. SGD 800 SGD 550

Some listed are exclusively speaking at the conference for the first-time in Asia, the speaker line-up of leading practitioners and industry experts includes:

Milipol Asia-Pacific 2017 Conference Chairman

KHOO Boon Hui

Singapore Police Commissioner (1997 – 2010)

INTERPOL President (2008 – 2012)

Co-Chair, Annual US-Singapore Law Enforcement Homeland Security and Safety Co-operation Dialogue (2014 – 2016)

Alexander SIEDSCHLAG

Chair Homeland Security Programmes, The Pennsylvania State University

Ali SOUFAN

Chairman & President, The Soufan Group, USA

A former FBI Supervisory Special Agent who investigated and supervised highly sensitive and complex international terrorism cases, including the East Africa Embassy Bombings, the attack on the USS Cole, and the events surrounding 9/11

Active Shooters and the Need for an Inter-Agency Response (Bataclan Case)

Eric GIGOU

Deputy Head, Anti-Terrorism Unit, Police Special Forces, France

Recherche, Assistance, Intervention, Dissuasion (RAID), France

Hervé TOURMENTE

Deputy Director, Directorate General of Civil Security and Crisis Management, France

Direction Général de la Sécurité Civile et de la Gestion des Crises (DGSCGC), France

The Evolution in Civil Protection

James LE MESURIER

Founder & Director, Mayday Rescue Foundation, The Netherlands

Mr Le Mesurier is the architect of the Nobel Peace Prize nominated Syria Civil Defence (aka The White Helmets), credited with saving more than 80,000 lives amidst the ongoing crisis in Syria

Current and Emerging Threats in the Asia-Pacific

Dr Rohan GUNARATNA

Head of International Centre for Political Violence and Terrorism Research (ICPVTR), Singapore

Professor of Security Studies, S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS), Nanyang Technology University, Singapore

The Evolving Terrorist Mindset (Dhaka Suicide Bombers Case and the Suppression of IS Penetration in Bangladesh)

Director Inspector General Monirul ISLAM

Deputy Inspector General (Chief), Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit (CTTC) Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Bangladesh

Counter-Terrorism Intelligence (26/11 Mumbai Attacks)

Director-General Dr Rakesh MARIA

Director-General, Home Guard, India

Former Police Commissioner, Mumbai, India

*Programme may be subjected to changes.

About Milipol Asia-Pacific

In 2015 the GIE Milipol, Comexposium and GSA Exhibitions Pte Ltd announced the partnership between Global Security Asia and the Milipol Events. After the 2015 edition of the Global Security Asia exhibition and conference, the event was renamed Milipol Asia Pacific, so creating the world’s leading international network of exhibitions dedicated to solutions, technologies and innovations for homeland security.

For over 30 years, the MILIPOL brand has been synonymous with the highest quality, international events focused on Homeland Security. Over the years, the brand has proudly presented Milipol Paris and Milipol Qatar.