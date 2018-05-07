RentMoola Announces Launch of Next Generation Pre-Authorized Debit Payments in Partnership with BMO Financial Group

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 07, 2018 — RentMoola has launched its next generation pre-authorized debit payments (PAD) solution designed specifically for the property management industry. In partnership with BMO Financial Group (BMO), RM PAD+ digitizes the pre-authorized debit enrolment for monthly rent payments. The paperless solution eliminates the need for forms and void cheques. It works with any Canadian banking partner and allows the tenant to pay with any payment method, from anywhere.

RM PAD+ combines RentMoola’s award-winning payments platform with BMO’s industry leading PAD solution to deliver a secure payment method with a significantly enhanced user experience for both the tenant and the property management company. Tenants can also access RentMoola’s MoolaPerks rewards program.

“We are excited to bring RM PAD+ to the Canadian multi-family rental and apartment market. There has been no innovation in pre-authorized payments for decades until now. As a fintech leader, RentMoola is delivering on its mission of providing a rewarding and paperless payments solution while helping realize significant time and expense reductions to owners and operators,” explained Patrick Postrehovsky, RentMoola Co-Founder & CEO. He added “RM PAD+ allows the tenant to also easily make one-time payments which until now has been another pain point.”

ABOUT RENTMOOLA:

RentMoola, one of North America’s leading fintech companies, is changing the landscape of paying rent all over the world. Solving the age-old problem that paying and collecting rent is a major hassle, RentMoola is an online global payment network that allows tenants and owners to pay rent and other payments by credit card, debit card, RM eCheck, RM Cash or RM PAD+ while earning rewards. Our MoolaPerks™ program provides exclusive deals to travel, lifestyle, home services and other rewards redeemable across North America.

