Repairing piping with Citadel’s DiamondWrap

NIAGARA FALLS, ON–(Marketwired – December 11, 2017) – Niagara Falls-based Tecvalco Ltd. is bringing a new pipeline repair tool to the oil and gas industries of Canada. DiamondWrap HP, from Citadel Technologies, is a carbon-fiber wrap system that rehabilitates and restores original operational strength to corroded and eroded pipelines and piping systems.

DiamondWrap is engineered to provide strength, enabling a pipeline to return to maximum allowable operating pressure (MAOP) without shutting down. The system is comprised of three components, each one being thoroughly and independently tested at both the university and national laboratory level. The first component is a solid epoxy primer, which guarantees complete bonding and load transfer between the repair and the substrate.

The second component, and most unique feature of the DiamondWrap HP system, is its bi-directionally woven carbon-fiber material. This provides reinforcement in the hoop and axial directions, and is the strongest available non-metallic repair on the market. The third part of the system is the polymeric epoxy resin which allows for uniform loading throughout the entire wrap. For repairs that require surfaces to be modified, such as heavy pitting, the high-modulus filler putty can be applied.

DiamondWrap HP application uses an engineering assessment to compile information such as substrate material, wall thickness, wall loss, operating temperature, and pressure range. DiamondWrap HP is compliant to DOT regulation, ASME B31, .8, .4, .G and PCC-2 Art 4.1, 4.2 and API 570. Please refer to API 570, Section 8.1.4 – Non-welding Repairs (On-Stream). The system is also compliant with SA Z662-15 as a permanent repair solution.

Tecvalco is proud to provide pipeline owners and operators with a cost-effective solution and alternative to repair clamps, welded sleeves, and pipeline replacement.

TECVALCO LTD.

Tecvalco Ltd. is a premier distribution and manufacturing company, with staff across Canada. Incorporated in 1980, the company has a history of being integral in the development of the energy industry in Canada. Recently, the company acquired key assets from Grit Industries Inc., including the 93,000 square foot manufacturing facility in North Battleford, Saskatchewan. Tecvalco also operates offices out of: Lloydminster, Saskatchewan; Rockledge, Florida; and has their head office in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

