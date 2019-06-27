Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | REPEAT – AgraFlora Organics Provides Licensing Guidance and Operational Updates at GMP-Certified GTA Bottling Facility REPEAT – AgraFlora Organics Provides Licensing Guidance and Operational Updates at GMP-Certified GTA Bottling Facility CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedMake a Safe and Sober Ride Home Part of Your Canada Day CelebrationsREPEAT – AgraFlora Organics Provides Licensing Guidance and Operational Updates at GMP-Certified GTA Bottling FacilityZenith Epigenetics Announces Dosing of First Patient in Triple Negative Breast Cancer Trial with Pfizer