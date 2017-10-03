REPEAT – Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Provides Operational Update and Announces Closing of $31.7 Million Asset Sale

CALGARY, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – Oct. 3, 2017) - Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (“Birchcliff”) (TSX:BIR) is pleased to provide the following update.

Pouce Coupe Gas Plant – Phase V On-Stream

Birchcliff is pleased to announce that the 80 MMcf/d Phase V expansion of its 100% owned and operated natural gas processing plant in Pouce Coupe has been successfully brought on-stream, increasing the processing capacity of the plant to 260 MMcf/d from 180 MMcf/d. Phase V was on budget and brought on-stream ahead of the initially scheduled on-stream date of October 1, 2017.

Closing of $31.7 Million Asset Sale

Birchcliff is also pleased to announce that on October 2, 2017 it closed its previously announced asset sale for total cash consideration of $31.7 million (before adjustments). To date in 2017, Birchcliff has completed asset sales for total proceeds of approximately $148 million ($138 million in cash; $10 million in securities) (before adjustments), representing forecast 2017 average production of approximately 3,600 boe/d and resulting in a flowing barrel metric of approximately $41,111 per boe/d.

2017 Production Guidance Re-Affirmed

Birchcliff is also pleased to announce that it is re-affirming its 2017 fourth quarter average production guidance of 79,000 to 80,000 boe/d (approximately 20% oil and NGLs) and its 2017 annual average production guidance of 67,000 to 68,000 boe/d (approximately 21% oil and NGLs).

ABBREVIATIONS bbl barrel boe barrel of oil equivalent boe/d barrels of oil equivalent per day Mcf thousand cubic feet MMcf/d million cubic feet per day NGLs natural gas liquids

ADVISORIES

Boe Conversions

Boe amounts have been calculated by using the conversion ratio of 6 Mcf of natural gas to 1 bbl of oil. Boe amounts may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6 Mcf: 1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

Currency

All amounts in this press release are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

About Birchcliff:

Birchcliff is a Calgary, Alberta based intermediate oil and gas company with operations concentrated within its one core area, the Peace River Arch of Alberta. Birchcliff’s Common Shares and Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series A and Series C, are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols “BIR”, “BIR.PR.A” and “BIR.PR.C”, respectively.