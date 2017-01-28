Repipe Specialists in Houston at Clean Team Plumbing are Now Offering a Price Match Guarantee

HOUSTON, TX–(Marketwired – January 28, 2017) – Repiping Houston is a big responsibility and the experienced PEX and Copper repipe experts at Clean Team Plumbing are the Gold Standard according to their customers. Clean Team Plumbing has been providing complete repipe and whole house water pipe replacement including galvanized pipe repair for many years. They are the only locally owned and operated repipe specialist who offers the type of warrantee and customer satisfaction that homeowners seek according to Brad Mallory, Owner of Clean Team Plumbing. “We handle more repiping in Houston than any other company offering our type of guarantee. We offer a lifetime warranty.”

Recently there have been companies from outside the area attempting to present themselves as locally owned and operated companies who claim to be repipe specialists or experts according to Mallory. “We have seen TV commercials, heard radio ads and seen questionable websites from marketing companies from the west coast. They present themselves as local companies but what they really do is subcontract the work they get to the lowest bidder in our area. This means homeowners pay a premium for service but they end up getting the cheapest parts and quality of work available we are real repiping specialists.”

Clean Team Plumbing offers Brad’s Promise. This includes only hiring technicians who pass an extensive background check and drug screening. It also includes an in home consultation where one of the repipe specialists in Houston from Clean Team Plumbing will clearly explain the exact problem a home has and recommendation for repair. “We have seen these crazy ads where out of area companies are offering tankless water heaters as part of the repipe coupon. The bottom line is that gas lines and electrical wires need to be installed to accommodate the tankless water heater, so this ends up making these companies more money.” The Clean Team Plumbing Price Match Guarantee offers consumers peace of mind when choosing a Houston repipe company.

Clean Team Plumbing has been seen on TV and heard on the radio for many years. They have built a solid reputation in the community and are the leading providers of PEX repiping in Houston. As a result Clean Team Plumbing has accumulated many authentic online reviews. “We have noticed over the past couple of years that many so called repipe companies have been posting fake reviews about their companies. We encourage homeowners to be diligent when reading reviews. It’s usually fairly obvious when a company has rigged the system.”

The new Price Match Guarantee being offered by Clean Team Repipe covers a price match for any reasonable estimate by a licensed contractor and offers consumers the opportunity to get a no cost consultation so they can carefully evaluate the needs of their home and make an informed decision about who to hire for repiping in Houston. “You always want to make sure you are comparing apples to apples,” says Brad Mallory, Owner of Clean Team Plumbing.

To learn more about Clean Team Plumbing or their repipe specialists please visit their website. They are also leading water heater repair pros. To take advantage of the new Price Match Guarantee please call (713) 936-2562 now to schedule a no cost, in home consultation where a diagnosis will be made. Warranty, material and price matching will be clearly explained. Clean Team Plumbing will, “Make You Smile.”

