Residence Inn Seattle Opens Brand New Tavern 12 Restaurant

SEATTLE, WA–(Marketwired – Feb 17, 2017) – Residence Inn Seattle introduced its brand-new dining concept to the city following the opening of its new onsite restaurant, Tavern 12 Seattle during the Big Game, Sunday, February 5th. The extended stay hotel unveiled the restaurant to a packed crowd for Sunday’s game, resulting in an overwhelmingly successful opening.

The pub-inspired fare, casual atmosphere and freshly sourced seasonal ingredients all combine at Tavern 12 to create an unforgettable experience. A great place to gather and catch the game year-round, no matter what your sport is, the new restaurant is set to be a favorite among locals and guests.

Open throughout the year for lunch and dinner, Tavern 12 is a welcome and much anticipated addition to the iconic hotel near the University District of Seattle. The restaurant offers 32 NW craft beers on tap, games for guests, like foosball, shuffleboard, and darts, a super sized 12ft by 8ft TV wall plus 20 sports viewing TV’s and 3 menu display units throughout the restaurant.

The menu includes small plates with everything from baby back ribs to mojo pork sliders and hand-cut fries, as well as artisan flat bread pizzas, fresh salads, rice bowls, street tacos, and of course hand-crafted burgers. Every burger is grilled to perfection and customizable with your favorite add-ons.

Its $5 Food & Beverages special is offered up every day, from 3pm to 6pm and 9pm to close, and includes $5 small plates, pints on tap, canned beers, well drinks and house wine. Its selection of craft beers, signature burgers, and relaxed atmosphere, with lounge chairs, natural brick, and reclaimed wood furnishings, make it the perfect spot to grab a quick bite, or hang out for the game with friends and family.

Following the opening of Tavern 12 Seattle, the Residence Inn Seattle University District is set to become one of the most talked-about places to be for sports and drinks in town, whether you’re a local or visiting the city from out of town.

For more information, call the restaurant directly at 206-535-6055 or email [email protected]. No reservations are required.

About the Residence Inn Seattle University District

The Residence Inn Seattle University District provides the perfect home base for weekend getaways and extended stays here near the University of Washington. The hotel welcomes guests with spacious, well-appointed hotel suites in Seattle, each offering separate areas for living and sleeping. A fully equipped kitchen in each suite provides guests with the flexibility to prepare a home-cooked meal, and free Wi-Fi keeps you connected during your extended stay. The hotel staff is happy to do your grocery shopping as well, at no extra cost. For those hosting a meeting or event in the Seattle area, the hotel offers a small but flexible function room, with space for up to 100 seated guests. Additional perks for your hotel visit in the University District include a free daily breakfast, a fitness center and a heated indoor pool. And the hotel’s prime location is near Safeco Field, the University of Washington Medical Center and more.