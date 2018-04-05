Resonant Adds Third Backend and Packaging Vendor

GOLETA, CA–(Marketwired – April 05, 2018) – Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN), a designer of filters for radio frequency, or RF, front-ends that specializes in delivering designs for difficult bands and complex modules, today announced it has added TST, Tai-Saw Technology Co., Ltd. as its third backend and packaging vendor for its Infinite Synthesized Network® (ISN®) Foundry Program.

TST is a highly experienced and well-regarded supplier of a broad range of packaged SAW devices (Duplexer, RF filters, IF Filters, Resonators and Sensors). They have served the industry for twenty years and are a global company with locations in Taiwan, China and the USA.

“The growing number of backend and packaging partners added to our ISN Foundry Program underscores our recognition of the critical importance of packaging to realize parts that are both high performance and reliable,” said George Holmes, CEO of Resonant Inc. “We believe that our Fabless Filter Eco-System will continue to provide licensees with additional choices for backend and packaging capabilities, enabling our customers to address all aspects of this dynamic and growing market, including discrete filters and integration in complex modules. We believe the expansion of our eco-system should ultimately serve to disrupt the large and growing market for filters and enhance shareholder value.”

About Resonant Inc.

Resonant is creating software tools and IP & licensable blocks that enable the development of innovative filter designs and modules for the RF front-end, or RFFE, for the mobile device industry. The RFFE is the circuitry in a mobile device responsible for the radio frequency signal processing and is located between the device’s antenna and its digital baseband. Filters are a critical component of the RFFE that selects the desired radio frequency signals and rejects unwanted signals and noise.

To learn more about Resonant, there is a series of videos published on its website that explain Resonant’s technologies and market positioning:

For more information, please visit www.resonant.com.

About Resonant’s ISN® Technology

Resonant can create designs for difficult bands and complex requirements that we believe have the potential to be manufactured for half the cost and developed in half the time of traditional approaches. The Company’s large suite of proprietary mathematical methods, software design tools and network synthesis techniques enable it to explore a much bigger set of possible solutions and quickly derive the better ones. These improved filters still use existing manufacturing methods (i.e. SAW) and can perform as well as those using higher cost methods (i.e. BAW). While most of the industry designs surface acoustic wave filters using a coupling-of-modes model, Resonant uses circuit models and physical models. Circuit models are computationally much faster, and physical models are highly accurate models based entirely on fundamental material properties and dimensions. Resonant’s method delivers excellent predictability, enabling achievement of the desired product performance in roughly half as many turns through the fab. In addition, because Resonant’s models are fundamental, integration with its foundry and fab customers is eased because its models speak the “fab language” of basic material properties and dimensions.

Safe Harbor/ Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which include the following subjects, among others: the growth of our ISN Foundry Program, the advantages of our Fabless Filter Eco-System and the potential benefits of its expansion. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this document and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following: our limited operating history; our ability to complete designs that meet customer specifications; the ability of our customers (or their manufacturers) to fabricate our designs in commercial quantities; our customers’ ability to sell products incorporating our designs to their OEM customers; the ability of our designs to significantly lower costs compared to other designs and solutions; the risk that the intense competition and rapid technological change in our industry renders our designs less useful or obsolete; our ability to find, recruit and retain the highly skilled personnel required for our design process in sufficient numbers to support our growth; our ability to manage growth; and general market, economic and business conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our most recent Annual Report (Form 10-K) or Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements.