Resverlogix Announces Two New Publications on Apabetalone in Kidney Disease

CALGARY, Alberta, March 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Resverlogix Corp. (“Resverlogix” or the “Company”) (TSX:RVX) announced today the publication of two new articles on the effect of apabetalone, a novel small molecule BET (bromodomain and extra-terminal) inhibitor, in patients with cardiovascular disease and chronic kidney disease.

Kidney & Blood Press Research published: ‘Apabetalone Mediated Epigenetic Modulation is Associated with Favorable Kidney Function and Alkaline Phosphatase Profile in Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease.’ The association between serum alkaline phosphatase (ALP) with adverse cardiovascular outcomes, in Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) patients has previously been reported and may be a result of increased vascular calcification and inflammation. The publication reports, for the first time, the effects of pharmacologic epigenetic modulation on levels of ALP and kidney function via apabetalone in CKD patients.

The full report can be accessed here:

https://www.karger.com/Article/FullText/488257

The Company also announced a second publication in Kidney International Reports, titled: ‘Benefit of Apabetalone on Plasma Proteins in Renal Disease.’ CKD is associated with a progressive loss of renal function and a high risk of cardiovascular disease. The findings in the article demonstrate plasma proteome dysregulation in patients with impaired kidney function and the beneficial impact of apabetalone on proteins and pathways linked to chronic kidney disease and its cardiovascular complications.

The full report can be accessed here: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2468024917304576

High-Risk MACE Patients

There is a direct link between heart disease, diabetes and chronic kidney disease. Adults with diabetes are 2-4 times more likely to die from cardiovascular disease than those without diabetes. High blood pressure and diabetes are the main causes of chronic kidney disease. 50% of people with chronic kidney disease also have diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Tragically, these patients remain at high-risk for having a Major Adverse Cardiac Event (MACE), which essentially means: heart attack, stroke or cardio-related death. This is happening at an alarming rate despite these patients taking current therapies.

About Apabetalone

Resverlogix has the world lead in a new class of drugs with apabetalone, which will potentially be able to treat a multitude of diseases due to its unique epigenetic mechanism. What differentiates apabetalone from other drugs is that it has a positive effect on multiple biological processes that cause disease – leading a new paradigm shift in the treatment of diseases. Rather than targeting each of these disease states individually with a multitude of drugs, apabetalone affects key factors that underlie multiple disease states.

About Resverlogix

Resverlogix is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a first-in-class, small molecule that is a selective BET (bromodomain and extra-terminal) inhibitor. BET bromodomain inhibition is an epigenetic mechanism that can regulate disease-causing genes. Apabetalone is the first and only chronic BET inhibitor selective for the second bromodomain (BD2) within the BET proteins. This selective inhibition of apabetalone on BD2 produces a specific set of biological effects with potentially important benefits for patients with high-risk cardiovascular disease (CVD), diabetes mellitus (DM), chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease treated with hemodialysis, neurodegenerative disease, Fabry disease, peripheral artery disease and other orphan diseases, while maintaining a well described safety profile. Apabetalone is currently being studied in a Phase 3 trial, BETonMACE, in high-risk CVD patients with type 2 DM and low high-density lipoprotein (HDL), and is expected to be initiated in a Phase 2a kidney dialysis trial designed to evaluate biomarker changes and safety parameters in up to 30 patients with end-stage renal disease treated with hemodialysis.

Resverlogix common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:RVX).

