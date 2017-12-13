Resverlogix Announces Voting Results From The 2017 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Resverlogix Corp. (“Resverlogix”, or the “Corporation”) (TSX:RVX) announced today that, at its annual meeting of shareholders held on December 12, 2017, Resverlogix shareholders approved all resolutions outlined in the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated October 30, 2017 (the “Information Circular”), which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the Resverlogix website at www.resverlogix.com.

1. Fixing the Number of Directors and Election of Directors

By resolution passed by ballot vote, each of the six nominees proposed as a director were elected as directors of the Corporation to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.

The voting results for each nominee is set out below:

Votes For Votes Withheld Percent For Percent Withheld Donald J. McCaffrey 33,234,615 172,543 99.48 0.52 Norma Biln 33,299,805 107,353 99.68 0.32 Shawn Lu 33,187,705 219,453 99.34 0.66 Kelly McNeill 33,302,505 104,653 99.69 0.31 Dr. Eldon Smith 33,299,805 107,353 98.68 0.32 Kenneth Zuerblis 33,319,505 87,653 99.74 0.26

2. Appointment of Auditors

By resolution passed by show of hands, KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, was appointed as auditor of the Corporation to hold office until the next annual general meeting of the Shareholders and to authorize the Board to fix the auditor’s remuneration.

Resverlogix common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:RVX).

