Retail Council of Canada Applauds Ontario Government’s Move to Revisit Labour Laws

“In stark contrast to the previous Ontario Government’s sweeping labour reforms passed less than a year ago, we are pleased to see this government taking a responsible and sensible approach in reforming the effects of the flawed Bill 148.

From the outset, we have been clear that our position was never to oppose a minimum wage increase – everyone deserves a decent wage. Our primary concern with Bill 148 was always the cumulative impact of its provisions, and the extraordinary pace at which they were implemented.

It is encouraging to see a government that has understood and acted upon the major pain-points of our industry; namely, in the areas of full-time/part-time work, public holiday pay, scheduling and leaves.

Tying future minimum wage increases to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) – the approach taken prior to Bill 148, and one long-advocated by RCC – provides employers with the predictability they require and ensures that employees’ wages keep up with price increases.

We are also glad to see that some very important provisions have remained, such as guaranteeing time off for survivors of domestic and sexual violence, and ensuring at least 3 weeks’ vacation for longer-term employees.

These proposed labour law changes will ensure that Ontario’s retail industry remains vibrant, and protects employment in our sector.”

