Retail Intelligence and Tech Innovator Crealytics Taps Veteran Industry Strategist Tom Zambrotta to Lead Global Growth

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – Aug 24, 2017) – Crealytics, rising global leader in retail intelligence and advertising technology, today announced that veteran retail brand strategist Tom Zambrotta has joined the company’s leadership team as Head of Retail Strategy. The move comes as the company, formerly a specialist in product advertising, forges a unified approach to advertising, pricing and inventory management, servicing an expanding global client base. Earlier this year, the company closed a $9.3 million round of Series C financing.

“Tom brings phenomenal retail strategic leadership experience — spanning technology and innovation, omnichannel, multi-format and retail analytics,” said Crealytics CEO Andreas Reiffen. “Retailers are coming to terms with this new environment and pace, where one must navigate partial optimizations of different functions — including advertising, pricing and inventory management to name a few. All the interdependencies are far too complex for humans alone to handle. So, we see the emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the lives of the modern retail marketer. This makes today an exciting time to be a fast mover. Tom will be an invaluable guide to our clients and to our team as we continue to innovate for the new reality.”

Zambrotta joins the company following over a decade at Macy’s, where he held top posts in strategy and inventory planning, first as Senior Vice President of Planning for Macys.com and then as Senior Vice President of Inventory Strategy for Macy’s at large, where he led development and execution of omnichannel fulfillment strategy across Technology, Logistics, Store Operations, Analytics, Allocation, Replenishment, Planning, and Finance. On successful prior tenures at Brooks Brothers, Toys “R” Us and Loehmann’s, he cultivated the knowledge of the rich intersection of inventory, ad tech and pricing he brings to bear at Crealytics.

“Technological capabilities in AI and automation are advancing more swiftly than retail’s ability to fully understand and leverage them. I’m thrilled to join the company working at the dynamic juncture of analytics, inventory and pricing, leading the way for retailers,” said Zambrotta. “Today, pricing has gotten so much more complicated, with the evolving omnichannel environment generating increased transparency for consumers, increased competition, leaving retailers wrestling with pricing strategy across multiple channels, geographies, and consumer segments. Crealytics absolutely has cornered the market on providing retailers the strategies, systems and analytics for getting ahead and driving profit in this new reality.”

About Crealytics

Crealytics improves ecommerce performance by connecting product advertising with pricing and inventory optimization systems for holistic revenue management. Crealytics proprietary Retail Intelligence and Performance Technology combines data across marketing, ecommerce, CRM, and ERP systems to direct product ad investment and improve customer lifetime value. In 2016 we generated over $3B in client revenue and are proud to count Worldwide IR500 notables such as Footlocker, ASOS, and Urban Outfitters as clients. For more information please visit www.crealytics.com.