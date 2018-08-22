Retail Sales Down 0.2% in June

CBJ — Retail sales contracted 0.2% to $50.2 billion in June due to lower sales at gas stations after a price jump at the pump.

The retail sales figure followed a report that wholesale sales fell 0.8% to $63.1 billion in June.

Statistics Canada is expected to report second-quarter gross domestic product figures on Aug. 30.

Retail sales were down in six of the 11 sub-sectors tracked, representing a bit more than 52% of total retail trade.

Sales at gasoline stations fell 2.3% while sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers dropped 0.7%.

Excluding motor vehicle and parts dealers and gasoline stations, retail sales were up 0.3%.

Food and beverage stores were up 0.9% and a there was a 1.1% spike for building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers.

Health and personal care stores increased 0.6%.

