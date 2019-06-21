Retail Sales Up 0.1% in April

CBJ — Retail sales edged up 0.1% in April to $51.5 billion, boosted by food and drink sales and higher prices for gasoline according to figures released by Statistics Canada.

Sales were up in seven of 11 subsectors tracked by Statistics Canada.

Sales at gasoline stations were up 1.2%, although sales volume was off0.7%, reflecting higher prices at the pump.

Food and beverage stores saw sales climb 0.4%, boosted by higher sales at beer, wine and liquor stores and specialty food stores.

Motor vehicle and parts dealers saw sales edge up 0.1% on the strength of a 1.2% increase in sales at new car dealers that offset lower sales at other store types within this subsector.

