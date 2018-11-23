Retail Sales Up in September

CBJ — Canadian retailers recorded an unexpected gain in sales in September, a firmer than anticipated ending to a weaker third quarter.

According to figures released by Statistics Canada, retailers posted a 0.2% gain during the month, when many economists had projected there would be no growth.

The nation’s retailers had been coming off a sluggish summer, a pause consistent with a broader trend of slowing consumer spending this year as households cope with higher borrowing costs.

The September gain however meant sales through the third quarter ended up with a 0.9% gain, less than the 1.1% increase in the second quarter. In volume terms, adjusting for price increases, retail sales rose 0.4% in the third quarter, down from 0.9% the previous quarter.

Sales volumes were up 0.5% in September.

