Reunion Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement to raise up to C$15,000,000

Reunion Gold Corporation (TSX VENTURE:RGD) (the “Company” or “Reunion”) announces plans to complete a non-brokered private placement financing of up to C$15,000,000 of units of its securities (the “Units”) at $0.13 per Unit (the “Financing”). Each Unit will consist of one common share of Reunion (a “Share”) and one half of one Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to subscribe for one Share at $0.20 for a period of 36 months from the closing date of the private placement. The Warrants will be subject to terms of accelerated expiry in the event that the Company’s Shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) at a closing price of $0.40 or greater for 20 consecutive trading days at any time after nine months from closing.

The Company expects to close the Financing on or about September 7, 2017 subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSXV. In connection with the Financing, the Company may pay finder’s fees to qualified finders in accordance with the policies of the TSXV. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Financing for exploration and development of the Company’s gold projects and for general working capital.

The Financing will be conducted in reliance upon certain prospectus and private placement exemptions. The securities issuable under the private placement will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day after the closing date. The Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

