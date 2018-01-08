Revelstoke Equity Inc. Announces Termination of Proposed Qualifying Transaction, Transfer to the NEX Board of TSX Venture Exchange and Cancellation of Certain Seed Shares

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Revelstoke Equity Inc. (the “Corporation”) (TSXV:REQ.P), a capital pool company (“CPC”) pursuant to TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) Policy 2.4 – Capital Pool Companies (the “CPC Policy”), wishes to announce that it will not be proceeding with its previously announced Qualifying Transaction (as defined in the CPC Policy) (see press release dated January 5, 2017) with Jet Power & Control Systems Ltd. (“Jet Power”) (the “Transaction”), as certain conditions of the Transaction were not met by the required dates.

Termination of Qualifying Transaction

The Corporation and Jet Power had entered into a binding letter of intent dated December 30, 2016, as amended by an amending agreement dated February, 28, 2017, and as further amended and restated by a letter agreement dated May 23, 2017 (“LOI”) which outlined the general terms and conditions of the Transaction. The LOI contained a condition that the Transaction must be completed by August 15, 2017. After due efforts by both the Corporation and Jet Power, the Corporation and Jet Power have decided not to proceed with the Transaction.

Transfer to NEX Board of TSX Venture Exchange

As the Corporation did not complete its Qualifying Transaction prior to January 5, 2018, the Corporation held a special meeting of shareholders on November 24, 2017 at which time, pursuant to the CPC Policy, it received shareholder approval to transfer its listing to the NEX Board of the Exchange (the “NEX”) and to cancel an aggregate of 500,000 Seed Shares (as such term is defined in Exchange policies) held by non-arm’s length parties to the CPC (including the officers, directors, insiders and control persons of the Corporation).

The Corporation applied for a reinstatement to trading on the NEX where its symbol would be changed from REQ.P to REQ.H and the Exchange has accepted the application. The Exchange has stated that soon after the dissemination of this news release, that the Exchange will issue an Exchange bulletin reinstating the Corporation on the NEX.

