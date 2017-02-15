Revenues from Polymers for 3D-Printing to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2022

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA–(Marketwired – February 15, 2017) – This new 150-page report “Opportunities in Polymer and Plastic 3D Printing – 2017: An Opportunity Analysis And Ten-Year Forecast” from SmarTech Publishing examines the opportunities in 3D-printed polymers. The study projects this market will reach $3.2 billion by 2022, with 750 million cubic inches of plastic parts being printed.

About the Report:

In the past two years, dozens of new competitors have entered the 3DP polymers market as developers of printers, materials, and novel print technologies. Despite so much activity, hardware sales in the market have struggled to maintain historical growth over the past two years, with customers adopting a wait and see approach as new professional level polymer printing technologies from Carbon, HP, Rize and others enter the market. Meanwhile, interest in materials and associated growth remains strong.

This new report is the 2017 edition of the world’s most comprehensive and reliable analysis of polymer 3D printing markets. Materials coverage includes thermoplastic filaments, powders, photopolymers, composites, and more, while the print technologies discussed include material extrusion (FDM, FFF), polymer powder bed fusion (SLS, Multi Jet Fusion), photopolymerization (SLA, DLP, CLIP), and binder jetting. The report also provides breakouts by end-user and printers shipped, with all projections in both revenue and volume terms.

Highlights from the Report:

There is massive pent-up demand for polymers, but at the present time current solutions combining hardware and materials are only meeting part of users ultimate requirements for performance and quality. As these issues are resolved the professional polymer printing market will boom with 150,000 cumulative professional and industrial polymer printers expected to be sold from 2017 to 2022

The market for polymer materials used in 3D printing will continue to be led by photopolymers with these materials contributing around $1.7 billion in 2022. By that year, printable thermoplastic materials will generate around $1.4 billion in revenues, roughly split between powders and filaments

3D printing of polymers is expected to be pushed forward by disruptive technological forces including integrated robotics in material extrusion systems, layerless printing in photopolymer based technologies, and thermal-based powder based fusion. As a result of these developments the 3D printed polymer market should expect major improvements in price/performance ratios

About SmarTech Publishing:

