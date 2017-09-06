REVISED – Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Dividend

CALGARY, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – Sept. 6, 2017) - Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total”) (TSX:TOT) announces that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 (Cdn.) per common share for the quarter ending September 30, 2017 on Total’s outstanding common shares. The dividend is payable on October 31, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 29, 2017. The ex-dividend date is September 28, 2017.

