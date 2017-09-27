Revive Therapeutics Applies to FDA for Orphan Drug Designation for Treatment of Autoimmune Hepatitis

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Sept. 27, 2017) - Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“Revive” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE:RVV) (OTCQB:RVVTF), a company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel treatments for serious and unmet medical needs, today announced that it has submitted an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) seeking orphan drug designation of cannabidiol (“CBD”) for the treatment of autoimmune hepatitis (“AIH”), a rare liver disease.

“This orphan drug designation application is an important first step in the commercial development process of cannabidiol for the potential treatment of autoimmune hepatitis,” said Craig Leon, Chief Executive Officer of Revive. “We are focused on advancing the research of novel therapies that target the endocannabinoid system, such as the CB1 and CB2 endocannabinoid receptors, and further strengthen our product pipeline with potentially safer and effective treatments for various liver diseases.”

Under the Orphan Drug Act of 1983, the FDA provides incentives for companies developing treatments that are expected to provide significant therapeutic advantage over existing treatments and that target rare medical conditions affecting fewer than 200,000 U.S. patients per year. Incentives include seven-year market exclusivity, tax credits on U.S. clinical trials, fast-tracking of regulatory proceedings, and exemption from certain fees, such as waiver of filing fees under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA), and orphan drug grants.

The application to the FDA seeking orphan drug designation of cannabidiol for the treatment of AIH follows the announcement that the Company entered into a license agreement with South Carolina Research Foundation (“SCRF”), under which Revive acquired an exclusive license from SCRF to develop and commercialize a portfolio of patents based on cannabinoid-based therapeutics, such as cannabidiol, in the treatment of AIH. The research studies from the University of South Carolina, which formed the basis of the patents, demonstrated both in vitro and in vivo that CBD may act through cannabinoid receptors CB1 and CB2 as well as unique receptors that belong to the transient receptor potential channel vanilloid (“TRPV”) subfamily in induction of apoptosis. TRPV members such as TRPV1 or also known as capsaicin receptor or vanilloid receptor 1 (“VR1″) have been reported to be expressed on mast cells, dendritic cells, rat peripheral blood mononuclear cells and thymocyte subsets. CBD acting through these unique receptors and with its known safety profile, therefore, may have the potential as a novel anti-inflammatory and/or immunosuppressant therapy which may be used in the treatment for AIH.

AIH is a rare autoimmune disease causing inflammation to the liver, which not treated properly, may cause liver fibrosis or cirrhosis, liver failure requiring a liver transplant, and even death. The prevalence of AIH is estimated at 75,000 patients in the U.S. The current standard of care for AIH is the use of steroids alone or steroids combined with azathioprine. It has been noted in medical literature that the current standard of care when used in a certain period of time has caused severe treatment-related side effects in 13%, treatment failure in 9%, incomplete response in 13%, and relapse after drug withdrawal up to 86% of patients with AIH (Source: World J Gastroenterol. 2010 Feb 28; 16(8): 934-947). Therefore, given the unwanted outcomes associated with a steroid-based therapy, an alternative steroid-free treatment option such as CBD, with its known safety profile, may provide a potential solution for an improved treatment strategy for those patients unresponsive to, intolerant of, or non-adherent with a steroid-based therapy for AIH.

About Liver Disease



Liver disease is described by irregular functioning of liver, causing disorders like hepatitis, fatty liver (NASH), and cirrhosis. There are over 100 described diseases of the liver affecting at least 30 million people alone in the U.S. A number of factors are driving the liver disease treatment market, which includes rapidly changing lifestyle patterns such as increasing alcohol consumption, unhealthy diets, and increasing prevalence of liver diseases. Liver diseases can result from injury to the liver caused by hepatitis C virus (HCV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), obesity, chronic excessive alcohol use or autoimmune diseases. Major drug categories used in the treatment of liver diseases includes anti-rejection drugs, vaccines, immunosuppressant, chemotherapy drugs and antiviral drugs. According to Allied Market Research, titled, “World Liver Disease Treatment Market – Opportunities and Forecast, 2014 – 2022″, the global market for liver disease treatment is projected to reach $19,536 million by 2022.

About Revive Therapeutics Ltd.



Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:RVV) (OTCQB:RVVTF) is focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel treatments for serious and unmet medical needs by identifying and investigating potential therapies targeting the endocannabinoid system, such as cannabinoids, that may be repurposed for new indications, be delivered in a different way, combined with existing drugs, or be developed as new chemical entities. Additional information on Revive is available at www.ReviveThera.com.

