RewardStream Unveils Significant Update to its Referral Marketing Platform

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RewardStream Solutions Inc., (“RewardStream” or the “Company”), (TSX-V:REW) (Frankfurt:JL4L) (WKN Number A2APX1) a leading provider of automated referral marketing solutions, today announced that it has launched a series of new features for its referral marketing platform for telecommunications, financial services and e-commerce businesses. The launch introduces new campaign tools, enhanced self serve capabilities as well as new analytics features and infrastructure upgrades.

The RewardStream referral marketing platform enables businesses of all sizes to acquire new customers by encouraging and rewarding existing customers to share the brand with their friends and family. The latest release of the platform brings significant updates to the platform’s capabilities:

Campaign Manager: the new campaign manager enables a wide range of campaign tools and options, enabling marketers to create different simultaneous combinations of offers, rewards and promotions, each of which can be designed for different target markets and customer segments

the new campaign manager enables a wide range of campaign tools and options, enabling marketers to create different simultaneous combinations of offers, rewards and promotions, each of which can be designed for different target markets and customer segments Analytics and Reporting: an entirely new reporting platform provides a powerful set of analytics and new, rich user interface tools that allow the Company to develop data visualizations to suit enterprise customers’ needs

an entirely new reporting platform provides a powerful set of analytics and new, rich user interface tools that allow the Company to develop data visualizations to suit enterprise customers’ needs Infrastructure Enhancements: significant updates to our infrastructure provide world class speed, security, redundancy and scalability

significant updates to our infrastructure provide world class speed, security, redundancy and scalability New User Experience: brand-new user interface and flexible theme editor to enable brands to offer a wide range of program designs, including embedded widgets and single sign-on experiences

brand-new user interface and flexible theme editor to enable brands to offer a wide range of program designs, including embedded widgets and single sign-on experiences Content Management: significant updates to the content management platform now provide easy to use, self-service tools for any sized customer, making it easy for marketers to update and manage their own content any time

significant updates to the content management platform now provide easy to use, self-service tools for any sized customer, making it easy for marketers to update and manage their own content any time Rewards Offers: in addition to our existing rewards options for discount codes, account credits, physical gift cards, points and merchandise, this release includes new virtual gift card options for Visa and MasterCard, as well as store cards including Amazon, iTunes, Starbucks and hundreds more

“We are excited to present these new features and tools to our growing customer base,” stated Neil Parker, Vice President of Product Management and Marketing. “Our platform offers a powerful range of capabilities for businesses of any size, and these enhancements add to our already robust and massively scalable referral platform. We continue to provide the scope and infrastructure needs that our large enterprise clients demand while enabling a much nimbler platform with self-serve tools that are perfect for small businesses.”

“This update marks a significant milestone for RewardStream, and brings together a collection of capabilities that not only help us serve our existing customers better, but also open new markets through new channels,” said Rob Goehring, CEO of RewardStream. “In addition to offering features for our clients, this release includes tremendous back office capabilities that dramatically lower the cost and increase the speed with which we can launch new customers, while also offering a significant improvement in our gross margins.”

For more information about RewardStream’s referral marketing platform, please visit: www.rewardstream.com.

About RewardStream Solutions Inc.

RewardStream specializes in the execution of automated referral marketing programs that help brands to acquire, engage, and retain their most valuable stakeholders – customers. By utilizing an innovative blend of marketing insight and proprietary technology, RewardStream turns an existing customer base into a powerful new sales channel for all our clients. RewardStream delivers a scalable, real-time technology platform as the foundation of our client’s referral program. The platform provides customer acquisition programs that deliver new, highly loyal customers at very low cost per acquisition rates. Our award-winning marketing solutions have powered loyalty and referral marketing programs across 39 countries for brands including Boost Mobile, Envision Financial, W Concept, Koodo Mobile and more. For more information please visit www.rewardstream.com.

Forward-Looking Information

