RHK Capital Snaps Up Jim Stearns as Senior Managing Director

WESTPORT, CT–(Marketwired – Sep 20, 2017) – RHK Capital is pleased to announce that Jim Stearns has joined its investment banking and capital markets team as Senior Managing Director. Mr. Stearns comes to RHK Capital with over 42 years of investment banking and advisory experience. He spent the last 23 years of his career as a Managing Director and Partner of Roth Capital Partners, LLC, where he initiated and managed corporate finance activities, first in the Pacific Northwest and then later initiated the firm’s national Industrials Group. He initiated and led the firm’s domestic and international OTCQX initiatives and executed a wide variety of transactions including M&A advisory, initial public offerings, follow on offerings and corporate debt. Mr. Stearns developed regional and national marketing plans and successfully recruited and managed a strong team of senior professionals, entry level bankers and support people.

To view Mr. Stearns’s full bio, visit: http://rhkcapital.com/portfolio_page/jim-stearns/

“Jim’s 40 plus years of investment banking wisdom impress all who know him. RHK Capital’s investment banking team will be much stronger with Jim Stearns on board,” said David Walters, West Coast President and Co-head of Capital Markets. “We couldn’t be prouder of the investment banking team that we are assembling here at RHK Capital.”

Stearns states, “I am impressed by the team atmosphere at RHK Capital and look forward to contributing with the other members of the team to the success of our clients.”

About RHK Capital:

Advisory Group Equity Services, Ltd. (dba RHK Capital) was founded in 1984. RHK Capital is a boutique investment banking firm specializing in small to medium-sized transactions. RHK is led by a management team with extensive financial industry experience and a desire to provide companies and individuals with the tools and expertise to accomplish their financial goals. In addition to investment banking, RHK has grown to include businesses in general securities, emerging market securities, distressed and high yield debt securities, investment management, mortgages, and business lending. As a division of Advisory Group Equity Services (AGES), all securities are offered through Advisory Group Equity Services Ltd., a registered broker-dealer, member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation.

About TAG Group, Inc:

Advisory Group Equity Services (AGES) as part of the holding company TAG Group, Inc., is a leading provider of estate, business and financial services for high net worth individuals and business entities. TAG Group Inc. maintains a comprehensive network of legal, financial and accounting professionals who are committed to providing the highest level of service to their clients. TAG maintains three separate and distinct operating units under its corporate umbrella, they are: Trust Advisory Group, Ltd., Advisory Group Equity Services, Ltd., and Estate Insurance Services, Ltd.