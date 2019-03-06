Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Rick Hansen Foundation Secondary School Receives Top Certification for Accessibility Rick Hansen Foundation Secondary School Receives Top Certification for Accessibility CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedBusiness Leader Brian Hesje donates $1-Million to the Rick Hansen Foundation School Program to empower the next generation of accessibility and inclusivity championsRick Hansen Foundation Secondary School Receives Top Certification for AccessibilityPDAC 2019 Convention exceeds 25,000 attendees