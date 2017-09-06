Rick Maka Joins Finys as Product Engagement Manager

TROY, MI–(Marketwired – September 06, 2017) – Innovative Computer Systems, developer of the Finys Suite (Finys), is pleased to announce Rick Maka has joined the company as product engagement manager to leverage his expertise to advance product and implementation support for insurance company clients.

Maka, who joined Finys in August, is an insurance industry veteran with more than 25 years in the space, and wide-ranging success in all aspects of insurance production and management. As product engagement manager for Finys, he holds a customer-facing role with responsibilities which include oversight of client-specific product configuration, consulting, implementations, and ongoing support for Finys’ insurance company clients.

“I’m happy to be in a position where I can help clients make a valuable connection between the business side of insurance and modern technology, like the Finys Suite,” said Rick Maka. “I have a pretty varied background with experience in many areas of the industry, and I understand the challenges insurers face in getting value out of technology, and in optimizing workflows once a new system is implemented. I’m looking forward to working with Finys’ insurer clients going forward.”

In addition to his implementation support role, Maka will assist Finys’ product development teams in developing tools to better enable insurer customers to assume cost saving, system management, and configuration functions. His expertise will also play a key role as Finys works to develop more robust management reporting standards, as well as in ensuring maximum operational efficiencies though product workflows. His industry expertise makes Maka a valuable subject matter expert for Finys.

“We’re very excited to have someone of Rick’s caliber working with new and existing insurer customers on a day-to-day basis,” said Scott Hinz, director of sales at Innovative Computer Systems. “He has the knowledge base and people skills vital to this role as product engagement manager. His client interactions so far are already generating extremely positive feedback.”

The Finys Suite is the perfect solution for small to mid-size P&C carriers looking for superior core administration (policy, billing and claims) functionality and scalability without extensive capital expenditures. The Finys Suite can be hosted onsite by any insurer customer, or implemented via a SaaS delivery model for maximum efficiency and uptime, in either a pre-integrated suite or as standalone components.

About Innovative Computer Systems, Inc.

Innovative Computer Systems, Inc. offers a modern enterprise platform, the Finys Suite (Finys), for property and casualty (P&C) insurance organizations. Finys includes components for core administration (policy, billing and claims), as well as portals and mobile access to support all personal and commercial lines of business for insurers, agents, vendors and insureds. Used by dozens of insurers to reduce operational costs and improve time to market, Finys is available for onsite or SaaS deployment. For more details please visit www.finys.com.

