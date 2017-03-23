Riley Resources Completes Qualifying Transaction and Closes Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – March 23, 2017) - Riley Resources Corp. (TSX VENTURE:RLY.P) (“Riley” or, the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has completed and received final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange” or the “TSX-V”) in respect of the Company’s qualifying transaction (the “Qualifying Transaction”) originally announced on October 14, 2016 and described in detail in the Company’s Filing Statement dated March 1, 2017 (available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com).

Pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction the Company has entered into an exploration and option agreement with MSM Resource LLC (“MSM”) pursuant to which the Company was granted a five-year option to acquire MSM’s undivided interest in the East Manhattan Wash property.

Closing of Private Placement

The Company also announces that it has closed a non-brokered private placement pursuant to which it raised gross proceeds of $271,143. At the closing of the private placement the Company issued 3,615,254 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.075 per common share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $271,143.

All the common shares issued under the private placement are subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies of the TSX-V.

Certain of the shares acquired in the private placement will be subject to escrow and as such the following table sets out the number of shares of the Company acquired in the private placement which will be held in escrow prior to and following completion of the Qualifying Transaction:

Prior to Giving Effect to the Proposed Transaction After Giving Effect to the Proposed Transaction1 Name and Municipality

of Residence of

Securityholder Number of securities held in escrow Percentage

of class Number of securities to be held in escrow2 Percentage of class Todd L. Hilditch Surrey, B.C. 1,000,001 14.18% 1,266,668 11.88% William Lamb West Vancouver, B.C. 800,000 11.35% 1,197,164 11.22% Cyndi Laval Vancouver, B.C. 300,000 4.255% 448,937 4.21% Leah McKenzie Vancouver, B.C. - - 148,937 1.40% Christina Escher Surrey, B.C. - - 229,788 2.81%

(1) Assumes completion of the private placement financing (3,615,254 common shares) which is anticipated to result in an aggregate of 10,665,255 common shares being issued and outstanding; (2) Does not include the 10% release of escrow securities upon completion of the Qualifying Transaction.

Following the TSX-V’s acceptance of the Option Agreement, the completion of the non-brokered private placement, the Company has 10,681,755 common shares issued and outstanding. In addition the Company has a total of 705,000 stock options issued and outstanding.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Riley Resources Corp.

Todd Hilditch, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Forward-Looking Statements

