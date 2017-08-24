Rise Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – Aug. 24, 2017) - Rise Gold Corp. (CSE:RISE)(CSE:RISE.CN)(CNSX:RISE)(OTC PINK:RYES) (“Rise” or the “Company”) announces a non-brokered private placement of up to 24,000,000 units at a price of CDN$0.15 per unit for gross proceeds of up to approximately CDN$3,600,000 (the “Private Placement”). Each unit will consist of one share of the Company’s common stock and one non-transferable share purchase warrant exercisable into one additional share of common stock at a price of $0.25 per share for a period of two years from the date of issuance. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to statutory hold periods in accordance with applicable United States and Canadian securities laws, including a minimum six-month U.S. hold period. The Company expects to use the proceeds from the Private Placement for the advancement of the Idaho-Maryland Gold Project. The Company may pay finder’s fees to eligible persons in accordance with applicable securities laws and regulatory policies.

The securities offered have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold absent registration or compliance with an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

About Rise Gold Corp.

Rise is an exploration-stage mining company. The Company’s principal asset is the historic past producing Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine located in California, USA. The Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine is one of the United States’ greatest past producing gold mines with total past production of 2,414,000 oz of gold from 1866-1955. Rise is a US corporation incorporated in Nevada, USA and maintains its head office in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Benjamin Mossman, P.Eng, CEO of the Rise Gold Corp., is the Qualified Person responsible for the content of this news release. The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

