Wednesday, February 15, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | Manufacturing and Production News | RM2 International SA: AT&T LTE-M network deployment

RM2 International SA: AT&T LTE-M network deployment

LUXEMBOURG CITY, LUXEMBOURG–(Marketwired – Feb 15, 2017) – RM2 International SA (AIM: RM2)

AIM: RM2

15 February 2017

RM2 International S.A.
(“RM2″ or the “Company”)

RM2 notes the recent press release by AT&T regarding the accelerated deployment of its LTE-M network. A link to this press release is below:

http://about.att.com/story/att_accelerates_deployment_of_lte_m_network.html

For further information, please contact:

RM2 International S.A. +44 (0)20 8820 1412
John Walsh, Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Francois Blouvac, Chief Financial Officer 		 
Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated & Financial Adviser) +44 (0) 20 7409 3494
James Spinney
Ritchie Balmer
James Bellman		  
Zeus Capital Limited (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 3829 5000
Giles Balleny
Hugh Kingsmill Moore		  
Citigate Dewe Rogerson +44 (0)20 7638 9571
Simon Rigby
Rob Newman
Ellen Wilton		  

Notes to Editors

RM2 International S.A. specialises in pallet development, manufacture, supply and management to establish a leading presence in global pallet supply and improve the supply chain of manufacturing and distribution businesses through the effective and efficient use and management of composite pallets. It is quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol RM2.L.

For further information, please visit www.rm2.com

Contacts:
RNS
Customer
Services
0044-207797-4400
[email protected]
http://www.rns.com

Recommended
Teck Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter Results for 2016