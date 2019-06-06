Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Roadman Investments Comments on Decriminalization Trend in Psilocybin and Applauds Oakland’s Recent Resolution Roadman Investments Comments on Decriminalization Trend in Psilocybin and Applauds Oakland’s Recent Resolution CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedVoleo Receives Investment from Fidelity National Information Services and Participates in Accelerator Program Hosted by The Venture CenterREPEAT – International Cannabis Acquires Exclusive International Rights to Self-Dispensing THC/CBD Vending MachineJune 6, 2019 – CN Celebrates 100 Years