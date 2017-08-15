Robert Horry, 7-Time NBA Champion and Sportsnet Commentator, joins ePlay

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ePlay Digital Inc. (CSE:EPY), today announces that Robert Horry, 7-time NBA champion and former Houston Rocket, Los Angeles Laker, and San Antonio Spur, has joined ePlay as an investor. Horry, a Sportsnet commentator, will join the ePlay go-to-market team with recently announced ePlay advisor, Ray Brown, to help ensure market success with ePlay’s upcoming sports apps.

ePlay’s new Augmented Reality (AR) sports app, will leverage Horry’s expertise and sports and entertainment network to provide accelerated marketing support to expand and develop ePlay’s existing technology in the market. ePlay is leveraging its existing Sports Game Engine (SGE) and its AR game engine to launch ePlay branded sports and eSports apps.

ePlay is completing technical trials for Major League Baseball, National Football League and other professional sports leagues to bring AR games to iPhones and Android devices.

“What these guys are doing is crazy,” says Robert Horry, 7-time NBA champion and Sportsnet Broadcaster. “Kids and their parents are going to love these new games and I’m thrilled to be part of ePlay – the synergy with the types of things I’m working on is incredible.”

ePlay’s AR game will be released to coincide with the upcoming NBA season and will tap the billion dollar Pokemon Go experience for users. The app allows users to discover and draft players for their fantasy team from the NBA, NHL, NFL, eSports League, Premiere League, and MLB based on real world statistics, playing schedules, trending performances, popularity and sponsorship. Users will win prizes, enter challenges, play against their friends, climb the leaderboard and play along in the real world and the virtual world with their favorite professional players.

ePlay is working with teams and sports networks to sell mobile advertising that can direct app users directly to retail activation. For example, to draft Lebron James an app user may be directed to Starbucks by other players that have recently spotted his 3D avatar at the Venice Beach location.

“ePlay has been developing and demonstrating our new augmented reality sports game and technology to players, leagues, and teams,” says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay. “I’m thrilled that NBA pros like Robert Horry understand the experience and the massive potential immediately and are prepared to jump on board.”

The move will help ensure ePlay’s branded apps become some of the most popular mobile eSports and sports games. The business is expected to increase overall 2017 revenue to ePlay from national brands and exclusive long term advertising contracts in addition to growing its software licensing revenue from business clients.

About ePlay Digital

ePlay Digital Inc. develops real-time fan engagement technologies that enable TV networks, venues, teams, leagues and brands to evolve and meet the demands of today’s highly-engaged audiences. ePlay bridges the gap between traditional broadcast and dynamic, next generation multi-platform networks that deliver interactive content, live streaming, augmented reality, fantasy sports, and social media across multiple devices. ePlay is operated by a team of sports, gaming and eSports authorities as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought the Mobovivo Sports Game Engine to market and successfully partnered with companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, Cineplex, and others.

Further Information

Further details are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and the Company’s profile on the CSE’s website at www.thecse.com/

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE): Symbol EPY

Deutsche Boerse Xetra – Frankfurt Stock Exchange: Symbol 2NY2; WKN: A2AN4D; ISIN CA26885W1041

CONTACT: For further information please contact: Trevor Doerksen, CEO, and Director Telephone: (403) 775-9475 E-mail: info@eplaydigital.com Website: www.eplaydigital.com