Robert Wares Discloses Holdings in Osisko Metals Incorporated

MONTREAL, QUEBEC–(Marketwired – July 21, 2017) - Robert Wares (the “Acquiror“) announces that, pursuant to a subscription agreement (the “Subscription Agreement“) dated July 18, 2019 between the Acquiror and Osisko Metals Incorporated (the “Company“), the Acquiror acquired 252,000 common shares of the Company (the “Acquired Shares“) by way of a private placement (the “Transaction“). Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Subscription Agreement, the Acquiror paid C$0.90 per Acquired Share for an aggregate acquisition cost of C$226,800. The Transaction formed a part of a private placement by the Issuer on July 18, 2017 of a total of (i) 31,562,500 units, each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share“) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, and (ii) 3,883,333 Common Shares (including the Acquired Shares) (the “Private Placement“).

Immediately prior to the closing of the Transaction and the Private Placement, the Acquiror beneficially owned 4,754,167 Common Shares, options to purchase 333,333 Common Shares (“Options“), and warrants to purchase 500,000 Common Shares (“Warrants“) representing beneficial ownership of, or the right to acquire beneficial ownership of, a total of 5,587,500 (assuming the full exercise of all the Options and Warrants beneficially owned by the Acquiror) or approximately 17.93% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (on a partially diluted basis after giving effect to the full exercise of all Options and Warrants beneficially owned by the Acquiror).

Upon the closing of the Transaction and the Private Placement, the Acquiror, beneficially owns 5,006,167 Common Shares, 333,333 Options, and 500,000 Warrants, representing beneficial ownership of, or the right to acquire beneficial ownership of, a total of 5,839,500 Common Shares (assuming the full exercise of all the Options and Warrants beneficially owned by the Acquiror), or approximately 8.77% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (on a partially diluted basis after giving effect to the full exercise of all Options and Warrants beneficially owned by the Acquiror).

The Acquiror acquired the Acquired Shares for investment purposes and may increase or reduce his investment in the Company according to market conditions or other relevant factors. Neither the Acquiror nor any persons acting jointly or concert with the Acquiror currently has any plans or intentions that relate to the acquisition or disposition of securities of the Company.

This news release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report (the “Early Warning Report“). A copy of the Early Warning Report is available on SEDAR under the Company’s issuer profile at www.sedar.com or by contacting Robert Wares at 514-940-0670.