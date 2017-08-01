Robix Announces Resignation of a Director and Appointment of a Director

LETHBRIDGE, Alberta, Aug. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Robix Environmental Technologies, Inc. (“Robix” or the “Corporation”) (CSE:RZX) (Frankfurt:R0X) announced today that it has accepted the resignation of Mr. Ken Rose as a Director of the Corporation. Mr. Dale Oleksyn has been appointed to the Board of Directors to serve until the next Annual General Meeting of the Corporation.

The resignation and appointment will take effect immediately.

Mr. Dale Oleksyn has served as a Director in the past and has continued to provide financial support for the corporation all along. The Corporation welcomes back Mr. Oleksyn to the Board of Directors of Robix.

The Corporation wishes to thank Mr. Rose for his years of service and wishes him success in his future endeavors.

About Robix:

Robix is focused on the worldwide market for oil containment, recovery and cleaning equipment specifically for the oil spill protection, oil production and water cleaning and purification industries. To that end, Robix has commercialized its C Series Clean Ocean Vessel and the P Series Stationary Platform; both are based on a patented revolutionary oil recovery technology. The C Series is a vessel that recovers oil in rough ocean waters, lakes, rivers and tailings ponds in virtually any conditions. The P Series is an oil recovery platform designed to accelerate oil recovery from settling ponds at production facilities. The Company also offers a suite of Hydro Cycle Water purification and cleaning products.

