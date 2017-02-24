Robix Clarifies Terms of Agreement With Small Cap Invest Ltd.

LETHBRIDGE, Alberta, Feb. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Robix Environmental Technologies, Inc. (“Robix” or the “Corporation”) (CSE:RZX) (Frankfurt:R0X) (OTC:ROBXF) wishes to clarify the terms of agreement in reference to the announcement dated February 23rd, 2017 that Robix has retained Small Cap Invest Ltd. (”SCI”), a Frankfurt-based business development and PR firm, to provide the company with public relations and business development support in Germany and Europe.

The Corporation has agreed to pay SCI $6,000 per month plus expenses for a six-month term, with the right to extend beyond this term. The company has also agreed to grant to SCI incentive stock options to purchase up to 200,000 common shares of the company at 27 cents per share, exercisable for a period of three years. These options are subject to vesting provisions pursuant to which 25 per cent of the options granted will vest in each quarter over 12 months.

About Robix

Robix is focused on the worldwide market for oil containment, recovery and cleaning equipment specifically for the oil spill protection, oil production and water cleaning and purification industries. To that end, Robix has commercialized its C Series Clean Ocean Vessel and the P Series Stationary Platform; both are based on a patented revolutionary oil recovery technology. The C Series is a vessel that recovers oil in rough ocean waters, lakes, rivers and tailings ponds in virtually any conditions. The P Series is an oil recovery platform designed to accelerate oil recovery from settling ponds at production facilities. The Company also offers a suite of Hydro Cycle Water purification and cleaning products.

No stock exchange or any securities regulatory body has reviewed the contents of this news release.

CONTACT: For more information please contact: Robix Environmental Technologies Inc. Website: www.robixenvirotech.com Nathan Hansen President & CEO Tel: 250-683-8957 Email: [email protected] Robin Ray Chief Financial Officer Tel: 403-327-3094 Email: [email protected]