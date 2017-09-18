Rock Networks Acquires Nova Communications as a Platform for National Growth

OTTAWA, Sept. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rock Networks announces the acquisition of Nova Communications (Nova), a leader in the wireless system integration and two-way radio industry. Joseph Hickey, the founder and majority shareholder of Rock Networks, has been appointed as the new President and Chief Executive Officer of Nova Communications now a division of Rock Networks. Andrew Boswell will remain with Nova as an engaged partner and contribute to establishing a national company.

“I am proud of the team and work we do at Nova, and the growth we have been experiencing across the country,” said Mr. Boswell. “I am excited to have Joe with his leadership experience and track record of success as the new CEO. This will accelerate our growth as a fully national wireless company.”

With over 25 years of experience in telecommunications, Mr. Hickey has spent five years in the two-way radio industry, including a turnaround of Christie Walther Communications, gaining industry-wide recognition for the company. He received Motorola’s Partner Empower Award for Customer Excellence in 2015, the highest recognition a channel partner can obtain. This resulted in Christie Walther being acquired by Turris Communications. Prior to this, he served as the VP of Business Development at Ultra Electronics TCS and Executive VP at ACME TelePower Ltd. in India. Hickey has also been President and CEO of TenXc Wireless Inc., the President, and CEO of TeraBlaze Inc., and also held the position of VP and GM of the Shasta IP Services business unit at Nortel Networks where he began his career.

“Andrew and I share a similar vision of building a national wireless company, and from this day forward we will be working together to deliver on this vision. The Nova team has built a tremendous platform and business that we will leverage as we grow on a national level,” said Mr. Hickey.

About Nova Communications, a Division of Rock Networks

Nova Communications is a wireless voice and data communications company as well as the largest communications systems integrator in eastern Canada. We partner with leading companies including Zebra Technologies and are a Motorola Solutions Platinum Channel Partner. Our team serves corporate and government customers including public safety, energy, transportation, construction and resource sectors.

About Rock Networks

ROCK Networks is a solutions company focused on supporting government clients in the defence and public safety markets. Headquartered in the nation’s capital, we partner with Harris Corporation and Tait Communications to provide solutions in the areas of two-way radio infrastructure and antenna systems. Our team also delivers unique customer requirements with a business development focus on international firms looking to enter the Canadian market.

