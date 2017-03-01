Rockhaven Resources Ltd. Closes Private Placement with Coeur Mining, Inc.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – March 1, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES AND NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:RK) (“Rockhaven”) announces that it has closed the $675,000 private placement announced February 24, 2017. The private placement consisted of the sale of 3,750,000 common shares to Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) (“Coeur”) at a price of $0.18 per share. All of the securities issued pursuant to this private placement are subject to a hold period in Canada until June 29, 2017. There were no finder’s fees or commissions paid in respect of this private placement.

About Rockhaven

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company focused on growth through the advancement of its Klaza project. For additional information concerning Rockhaven or its Klaza project please visit Rockhaven’s website at www.rockhavenresources.com.

About Coeur

Coeur is a well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with five precious metals mines in the Americas employing approximately 2,000 people. Coeur produces from its wholly owned operations: the Palmarejo silver-gold complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska, the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota, and the San Bartolomé silver mine in Bolivia. Coeur also has a non-operating interest in the Endeavor mine in Australia. In addition, Coeur owns the La Preciosa project in Mexico, a silver-gold exploration stage project. Coeur conducts ongoing exploration activities in Alaska, Nevada, South Dakota and Mexico.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.