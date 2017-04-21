Rodizio Grill(R) to open third location in Florida

SALT LAKE CITY, UT–(Marketwired – April 21, 2017) – Rodizio Grill®, will open its third location in Florida this summer.

“I am pleased to announce the opening of Rodizio Grill in Sarasota. Our first location in Southwest Florida opened last spring, and has been extremely successful and well-received by the community — from both residents and tourists alike,” said Ivan Utrera, Founder of Rodizio Grill. “Similar to that location in the Naples/Fort Myers area, Sarasota is a thriving market and growing community; I am thrilled to bring our distinctive culture and authentic Brazilian experience to the Sarasota region.”

Rodizio Grill – Sarasota is owned by three seasoned restaurateurs who bring more than 48 years of combined restaurant experience. Sarasota residents Barry Berkowitz and Brian Marshall are excited to not only support their community but create more than 50 local jobs. Partner Charlie Haney also owns Rodizio Grill in the New Jersey area and recently moved to Sarasota. “Rodizio Grill offers such a unique dining experience and I am beyond excited to bring it to our own backyard,” said Haney. “It will become a place where family and friends can create memories and celebrate milestones; a unique venue for corporate and social gatherings; a restaurant unlike anything else in our area.”

For over 20 years, the brand has been known for its playful Brazilian spirit, authentic menu offerings and family-friendly atmosphere. The unique concept features rotisserie grilled meat, expertly seasoned and carved tableside by traditionally dressed Gauchos. While the meats are the main attraction, they are complemented with an award-winning gourmet salad bar, marked by original salads, fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, and authentic hot side dishes. Rodizio Grill also boasts an unparalleled selection of real, fresh-pressed juices, homemade Brazilian Limeades, signature cocktails and an extensive wine list featuring a variety of Brazilian imported wines. At the end of the meal, guests can enjoy a selection of exclusive, homemade desserts authentic to the entire experience — a treat not found anywhere else.

Rodizio Grill – Sarasota is conveniently located off I-75 at 5911 Fruitville Road. The 7,000 square foot dining space offers several semi-private spaces to accommodate both small and large group dining.

For more information, contact [email protected] or visit Rodizio.com.

About Rodizio Grill®:

Established in 1995, Rodizio Grill® The Brazilian Steakhouse™ is the first authentic Brazilian steakhouse in the U.S., founded by Ivan Utrera who wanted to bring this popular Brazilian Churrascaria concept, along with cherished family recipes, to the USA from his home country of Brazil. Rodizio Grill’s all-inclusive menu offers unlimited Brazilian sides, over 30 gourmet salads, and rotisserie grilled meats and grilled items, carved tableside by Rodizio Gauchos. For more information, visit Rodizio.com.