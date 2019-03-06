Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Rogers Communications Inc. Files Annual Financial Statements and Report to Shareholders Rogers Communications Inc. Files Annual Financial Statements and Report to Shareholders CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedNovoheart Grants Stock OptionsRogers Communications Inc. Files Annual Financial Statements and Report to ShareholdersUnion leaders representing more than 200,000 nurses, health professionals and care workers demand public consultation on Ford government’s omnibus health care bill