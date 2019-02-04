Rogers Sugar Announces Election of Directors

CBJ Newsmakers

THIS MEDIA RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES

NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

MONTREAL, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rogers Sugar Inc. (the “Corporation”) (TSX: RSI) announced today that each director nominee listed in the Management Information Circular dated December 21, 2018 was elected as Director of the Corporation during the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on January 31, 2019 in Vancouver, British Columbia. The details of the election are as follows:

Director nominee Outcome Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld Dean Bergmame elected 30,822,381 97.61% 754,724 2.39% William Maslechko elected 30,045,748 95.15% 1,531,357 4.85% M. Dallas H. Ross elected 30,000,829 95.01% 1,576,276 4.99% Daniel Lafrance elected 31,371,344 99.35% 205,761 0.65% Gary M. Collins elected 31,299,182 99.12% 277,923 0.88% Stephanie Wilkes elected 31,294,970 99.11% 282,135 0.89%

In addition, the Directors of the Corporation have been directed to vote the common shares of Lantic Inc. (“Lantic”) held by the Corporation in favour of the nominees of the Corporation as directors of Lantic. The details of such vote are as follows:

Director nominee Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld M. Dallas H. Ross 29,762,570 94.25% 1,814,535 5.75% Daniel Lafrance 30,291,274 95.93% 1,285,831 4.07%

The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be made available under the Corporation’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

