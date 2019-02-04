Rogers Sugar Announces Election of Directors
MONTREAL, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rogers Sugar Inc. (the “Corporation”) (TSX: RSI) announced today that each director nominee listed in the Management Information Circular dated December 21, 2018 was elected as Director of the Corporation during the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on January 31, 2019 in Vancouver, British Columbia. The details of the election are as follows:
|Director nominee
|Outcome
|Votes for
|% for
|Votes withheld
|% withheld
|Dean Bergmame
|elected
|30,822,381
|97.61%
|754,724
|2.39%
|William Maslechko
|elected
|30,045,748
|95.15%
|1,531,357
|4.85%
|M. Dallas H. Ross
|elected
|30,000,829
|95.01%
|1,576,276
|4.99%
|Daniel Lafrance
|elected
|31,371,344
|99.35%
|205,761
|0.65%
|Gary M. Collins
|elected
|31,299,182
|99.12%
|277,923
|0.88%
|Stephanie Wilkes
|elected
|31,294,970
|99.11%
|282,135
|0.89%
In addition, the Directors of the Corporation have been directed to vote the common shares of Lantic Inc. (“Lantic”) held by the Corporation in favour of the nominees of the Corporation as directors of Lantic. The details of such vote are as follows:
|Director nominee
|Votes for
|% for
|Votes withheld
|% withheld
|M. Dallas H. Ross
|29,762,570
|94.25%
|1,814,535
|5.75%
|Daniel Lafrance
|30,291,274
|95.93%
|1,285,831
|4.07%
The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be made available under the Corporation’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
